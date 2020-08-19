Peercoin Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $37,141.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,866.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.27 or 0.02513535 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00658956 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,422,773 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

