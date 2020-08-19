PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on PUGOY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUGOY opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

