Piper Sandler Comments on Overstock.com Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Overstock.com in a research note issued on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OSTK. ValuEngine cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $115.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $119.60.

In related news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $214,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at $124,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,469 shares of company stock worth $672,975 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Overstock.com by 57.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Overstock.com by 65.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

