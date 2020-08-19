Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PS. KeyCorp began coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $211,199.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $76,449,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,081,736 shares of company stock worth $77,287,754. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 1.2% in the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 19,199,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,812,000 after purchasing an additional 236,965 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the second quarter worth about $15,705,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 131.5% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 756,777 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,631,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,080 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PS opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 2.65.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

