PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 115.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

NYSE:PNC opened at $107.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

