Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 330,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.84% of Rexnord worth $29,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 474.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 17.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 18.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 23.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter.

In other Rexnord news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 18,162 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $584,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,881,222.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,542 shares of company stock worth $7,046,777. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. Rexnord Corp has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.35 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RXN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

