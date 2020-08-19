Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.03 Million Stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Waste Connections worth $25,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other Waste Connections news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 128.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $105.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.93.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.