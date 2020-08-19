Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.07 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Aspen Technology worth $25,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5,711.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,888,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,811,000 after buying an additional 5,786,712 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $151,675,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $74,810,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 14,273.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,094,000 after buying an additional 700,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $41,309,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $154,325.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.65. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

