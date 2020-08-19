Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.02 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $28,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 57.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

