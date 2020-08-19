Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Northern Trust worth $26,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 44.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Northern Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 29.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.18.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

