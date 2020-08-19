Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 28,741 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,741 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of PPL worth $29,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in PPL by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in PPL by 513.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PPL by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.72.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

