Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 9,071 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Hershey worth $29,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Hershey by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 509,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,058,000 after purchasing an additional 347,248 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hershey by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,515,000 after purchasing an additional 285,398 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,594,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in Hershey by 296.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,191,000 after purchasing an additional 266,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 903,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,672,000 after purchasing an additional 256,936 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Hershey stock opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.