Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,844 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of NeoGenomics worth $25,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 155,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 26,249 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NeoGenomics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in NeoGenomics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in NeoGenomics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 17,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,319.67 and a beta of 0.82. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $3,246,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,402 shares in the company, valued at $17,054,368.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 81,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $3,105,358.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,126,469.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,856 shares of company stock worth $7,711,404. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

