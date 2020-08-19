Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,738 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Lithia Motors worth $26,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after acquiring an additional 70,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after purchasing an additional 101,167 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $28,627,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 156,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total transaction of $4,174,350.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,825,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.43.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $273.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.09. Lithia Motors Inc has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $278.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.84.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

