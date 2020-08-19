Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -159.62, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $16,993,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,288,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Purple Innovation by 679.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 82,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,986 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Purple Innovation by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 51,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.