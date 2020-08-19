Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Home Depot Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.34. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2021 earnings at $10.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BofA Securities upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.94.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $285.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.44. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.