Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Chevron Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Chevron in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

CVX opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.