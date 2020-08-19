Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 106.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $529.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.61. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $81,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,081.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Farrell sold 12,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $94,801.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quotient by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,600 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Quotient by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Quotient by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 599,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 243,255 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

