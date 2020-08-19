Raymond James Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $305.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $295.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HD. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.24.

Home Depot stock opened at $285.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

