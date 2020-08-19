Raymond James Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $145.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.45.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.17. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $137.63. The company has a market cap of $384.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 14.4% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.4% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Walmart by 6.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 76,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.