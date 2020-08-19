Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HANNOVER RUECK/S (HVRRY)

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS: HVRRY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2020 – HANNOVER RUECK/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/11/2020 – HANNOVER RUECK/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2020 – HANNOVER RUECK/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/7/2020 – HANNOVER RUECK/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2020 – HANNOVER RUECK/S had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/6/2020 – HANNOVER RUECK/S was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/22/2020 – HANNOVER RUECK/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2020 – HANNOVER RUECK/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/14/2020 – HANNOVER RUECK/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/23/2020 – HANNOVER RUECK/S is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HVRRY opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average of $83.72.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

