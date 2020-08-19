Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,600 by UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 8,600 ($112.43) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($109.82) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,700 ($87.59) to GBX 7,250 ($94.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 ($91.52) to GBX 7,200 ($94.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.29) to GBX 7,100 ($92.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,666.67 ($100.23).

RB stock opened at GBX 7,508 ($98.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion and a PE ratio of -19.59. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.09). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,626.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,761.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Nicandro Durante acquired 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,884 ($90.00) per share, for a total transaction of £11,358.60 ($14,849.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

