Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Potlatchdeltic Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCH)

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Potlatchdeltic in a report released on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. Potlatchdeltic has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,717,000 after buying an additional 39,028 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 182.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 681,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,406,000 after purchasing an additional 440,088 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 36.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 289,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

