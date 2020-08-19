Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/19/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

8/6/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/30/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/29/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:BIP opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -546.81 and a beta of 1.00. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.95 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.93%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,686,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,204,000 after purchasing an additional 89,603 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $577,000. Lucas Capital Management increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 49,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2,688.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

