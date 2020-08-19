Roth Capital Downgrades Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) to Neutral

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CREE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cree in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. Cree has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cree will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cree by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,423 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cree during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Cree by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,716 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.