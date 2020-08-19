Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Stock analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 240.23% from the company’s previous close.

LUMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Shares of LUMO opened at $14.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $124.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.51. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,797.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lumos Pharma stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Lumos Pharma worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.