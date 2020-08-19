Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $84.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

TRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

TRI stock opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 75.2% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

