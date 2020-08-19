RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

RPT Realty stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $530.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 1,273.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 283,887 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,733,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

