RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RYB Education, Inc. provides educational services primarily in China. It offer training in subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance, innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents consulting and other services. The Company operates kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education, Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

RYB stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. RYB Education has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that RYB Education will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

