Ryder System, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Ryder System has raised its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Ryder System has a payout ratio of -78.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ryder System to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.0%.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.08 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on R. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

