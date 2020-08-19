Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $151.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAIA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Saia from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $131.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.35. Saia has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $136.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $1,006,486.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,689 shares of company stock worth $1,898,082. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Saia by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after buying an additional 180,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Saia by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,785,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,743,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after buying an additional 302,390 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

