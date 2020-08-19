Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 10,413 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 162.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,563 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,941,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,968,000 after buying an additional 316,589 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,063,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after buying an additional 254,100 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 354,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after buying an additional 248,500 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,750,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,708,000 after buying an additional 233,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.16.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

