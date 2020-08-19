Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 3,076 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 31.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dover by 119.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dover by 338.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. Dover Corp has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

