Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 8,066 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott International by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after buying an additional 82,413 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 129.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 274,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,505,000 after acquiring an additional 154,828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 94.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 45,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 62,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $94.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.01. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

