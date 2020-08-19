Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 1,859 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,549 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 184.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 210.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

BUD stock opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.35. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $98.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

