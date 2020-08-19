Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 3,886 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 737.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 51.3% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of BTI opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.