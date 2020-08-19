Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 4,915 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.21. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.