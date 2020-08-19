Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 8,767 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,293,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,196,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,033 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,041,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,059,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cascend Securities decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.06.

Shares of MU stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

