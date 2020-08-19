Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In other news, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.02. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

