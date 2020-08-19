Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 532.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,090 shares of company stock valued at $187,875,441. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $328.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.11. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $335.88. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

