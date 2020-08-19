Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,268 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,112,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,800,000 after acquiring an additional 77,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,525 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,686,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,792,000 after acquiring an additional 124,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,613,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,339,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.65. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

