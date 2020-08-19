Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 270.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,103 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $49,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 573.7% in the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 285.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of IPG opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

