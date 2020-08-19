Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 196.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 2.49% of First Trust Strategic Income ETF worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,179,000.

Shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $52.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

