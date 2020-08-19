Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.34% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 79,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 173.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11.

