Sawtooth Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $123.10 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $126.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.48 and its 200 day moving average is $104.10.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

