Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $92.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

