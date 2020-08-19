Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 3,309 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,540,000 after buying an additional 3,571,383 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,718,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,238,000 after purchasing an additional 609,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,633,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,956,000 after purchasing an additional 176,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,921,000 after purchasing an additional 123,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,090,000 after purchasing an additional 48,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI opened at $117.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.39. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,468.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $1,661,769. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.68.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.