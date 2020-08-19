Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 5,444 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP opened at $127.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.24.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

