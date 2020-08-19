Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 339.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $178.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.27. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

