Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

SPLV stock opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.